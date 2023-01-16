Asteria Aerospace receives DGCA type certification for its A200-XT drone

Asteria Aerospace, a full stack drone technology company, on Monday said it has received type certification for its indigenously designed and manufactured A200-XT drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

With this achievement, Asteria said it has become the first company to have two DGCA-certified drones that it can offer to its customers for a variety of applications including law enforcement, industrial security, infrastructure inspections, and agriculture and land surveys.

The A200-XT drone is a versatile drone with payloads that can be quickly swapped between a high-resolution high-zoom day camera, and a night-time thermal camera, a company statement said.

With a compact and portable form factor and a flight time of up to 40 minutes, it can be used for defence and homeland security intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations as well as industrial security and inspection applications, it stated.

