Left Menu

Samsung expands 5G portfolio in India with Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G smartphones

Expanding its 5G portfolio in India, South Koran tech giant Samsung has brought two affordable smartphones to the Indian market, the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:19 IST
Samsung expands 5G portfolio in India with Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G smartphones
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expanding its 5G portfolio in India, South Koran tech giant Samsung has brought two affordable smartphones to the Indian market, the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was first introduced in September 2022 with a 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 695 chipset.

In India, it will be sold in two memory combinations - 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB, while colour choices are Silver, Light Blue, and Orange. Prices for the Galaxy A23 5G will be Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, depending on the choice of RAM. It will be available for purchase from January 18 onwards, reported GSM Arena.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G shares some features with its A23 sibling, like the 6.6" LCD with Full HD+ resolution and the 5,000 mAh battery. On top of that, it ships with the latest Android 13 and One UI 5 out of the box. However, there are only three cameras, a more affordable chipset and less RAM and internal storage.

Offered in Dark Red, Light Green, or Black, the Galaxy A14 5G costs Rs 16,499 for the 4/64 GB version, Rs 18,999 for 6/128 GB and Rs 20,999 for 8/128 GB, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023