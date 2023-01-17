Samsung unveils 200MP image sensor for stunning shots in flagship smartphones; starts mass production

Samsung Electronics has started mass-producing the ISOCELL HP2, its newest 200-megapixel image sensor featuring enhanced pixel technology and full-well capacity to deliver stunning photos on high-end smartphones.

The ISOCELL HP2 has 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, which is a common size for 108MP main smartphone cameras. This allows users to have higher resolutions on their premium phones without a bigger camera bump.

Samsung's in-house Tetra2pixel technology gives the HP2 sensor more versatility, as it can simulate different pixel sizes to adjust to different lighting levels. When in low-light conditions, the sensor can switch to either a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by combining four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For 8K video, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to capture more of the scene and minimize cropping, allowing for a wide field of view and bigger pixel size and resulting in sharper cinematic videos when filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

The new HP2 image sensor is equipped with Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, which helps to reduce washed-out pictures taken in bright environments. This technology adds a second transfer gate to the photodiode in each pixel, increasing the pixel's full-well capacity by over 33%. This allows for more electrons to be stored and for more efficient signal transfers, resulting in improved color reproduction and less overexposure in bright light.

Further, the HP2's auto-focusing is greatly improved with Super QPD in low-light settings. This technology allows the sensor to use all 200 million pixels as focusing agents, which are grouped in fours to detect both horizontal and vertical pattern changes. This provides faster and more precise auto-focusing. The rich pattern data along with the sheer number of reference points enable the sensor to quickly auto-focus, even in a dark room.

Samsung is also introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50MP mode, which applies two different conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level to deliver outstanding HDR performance. Additionally, Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that combines different ISO readouts from a single exposure, enables the camera to capture 12.5MP images and 4K video at 60fps in HDR.