5th Indian Aerosols Expo 2023 to be organised from 20 to 21 Feb at Pragati Maidan, Delhi India

New Delhi [India], January 17: The 5th edition of Indian Aerosols Expo - India’s only trade show dedicated to the Aerosol spray industry – shall be held from 20th to 21st Feb 2023 at Hall 2, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Held every two years, IAE is the only mainstream platform in India showcasing products, technologies and machinery related to aerosol end-products as well as intermediates. The domestic aerosol market is currently valued at approx. USD 600 million and is likely to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2030.

A niche expo that offers personalized interaction with industry players for B2B deals and joint ventures, IAE 2023 shall witness participation by a large number of Indian and International companies displaying Personal Care, Auto Care, Home Care Spray Products, Paint Sprays, Industrial Lubricants, Cleaners and Coating Sprays. Covering the entire value chain of the Aerosol Industry, IAE 2023 puts suppliers of Can, Valves, Closures, Chemicals & Perfumery, Propellants, Machinery and Packaging Materials and services in direct contact with the leading Aerosol product manufacturers of India. IAE 2023 is expected to attract senior-level buying delegations from Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Home Care, Auto Care, Paint & Chemical Industries as well as many other sectors for exploring packaging solutions or sourcing private label aerosols from exhibitors. Says Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman, IAE Organizing Committee, “International aerosol brands keen to penetrate the Indian markets eagerly await this unique expo in order to forge bonds for joint ventures, marketing alliances and/or seeking partners for contract manufacturing in India.” Depending on the application, the Aerosol market is segmented into personal care, residential, industrial, and spray paints. Aerosols are an indispensable part of today’s life and find industrial applications in the manufacturing industry in the form of paints, lubricants, greases, cleaning items and maintenance sprays. Aerosols are also vital for non-industrial products like Air fresheners / Perfumes, Hairsprays, Shaving gels, Pain Relief Sprays, Deodorants/antiperspirants, Maintenance products, Furniture polishes, Insecticides, Treadmill lubricants, Cleaning products, Floor sanitizer sprays, Glass cleaners, Carpet cleaners etc. Companies engaged in these activities will be able to access the most cost-effective solutions for their specific requirement. Recent substantial growth in the automotive sector coupled with expanding Indian manufacturing capabilities due to the ‘Make-in-India’ thrust by the Government has spurred the growth of the aerosol market. The manufacturing industry in the country is exhibiting rapid advancement, because of the escalating customer demand for automobiles, consumer electronic products, machinery and electrical equipment. The Expo will also include seminars and conferences on the sidelines deliberating on the recent global and Indian trends, technical panels for enhancing productivity and technological innovations driving future growth. States Bhogilal Patel, President, Aerosols Promotion Council, the organisers of this trade fair, “With the ban on single-use plastic, the focus will once again shift to alternate production avenues and Aerosols are one such option.” For more information, kindly visit the website www.iae2023.com

