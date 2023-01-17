Airtel rolls out 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota

Bharti Airtel has launched its ultrafast 5G Plus services in three cities of Rajasthan, which include Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota, the telco announced on Tuesday.

The iconic Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), which will be attended by some of the world's most renowned authors, intellectuals, philanthropists, politicians, business people, and entertainers, is also being powered by Airtel 5G Plus.

"I am absolutely thrilled to announce the launch o Airtel 5G Plus in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. The fact that we have powered the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival makes this launch special. The 5-day festival will witness participation of the who's who of the literary world along with thousands of attendees and we are geared up to give them a seamless connectivity allowing them to access superfast high definition video streaming, instant uploading of photos and videos and more," said Marut Dilawari CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan.

Airtel's 5G services are currently live at the following places in these cities:

Jaipur

C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Bani Park, Vaishali Nagar, Mansarover, Jawahar Nagar, Old city (Walled City), Jothwara, Murlipura, Nirman Nagar and Pratap Nagar

Udaipur

Old City area, Fatehsagar Lake, Hiran Magri, Goverdhan Vilas, Madri Ind. Area, Sukher, Badgaon, Bedla and Transport Nagar

Kota

Chawani area, Gumanpura, Nayapura, Talwandi, Mahaveer Nagar, Dadabadi and Vigyan Nagar

Airtel 5G Plus services will be gradually made available to customers as the company continues to build its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to take advantage of the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

For the unversed, Airtel 5G Plus promises speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, allowing superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. It also promises to be kinder to the environment.