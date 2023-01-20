Amazon to hike prices of some music subscription plans from Feb

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February. The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.

The company said the updated pricing starts on Feb. 21 and customers will begin seeing the new price on their bill following that date. Amazon raised its music streaming service's price for Amazon Prime members in May last year, according to a Verge report.

The company raised the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17% in February last year, looking to offset higher costs for shipping and wages. It subsequently raised prices in Europe in July.

