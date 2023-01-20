Didi Global's ride-hailing app back on Apple app stores in China
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:50 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese technology company Didi Global's domestic ride-hailing app has returned to China's domestic Apple app store, according to checks by Reuters on Friday.
It also returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday.
Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- Didi Global's
- Android
- China
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Luxshare says client cooperation normal after reports of Apple cutting production
Luxshare says client cooperation normal after Apple production cut report
BRIEF-Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
Is the next-gen Apple iPhone SE cancelled? Find out
BRIEF-Apple Is Working On Adding Touch Screens To Macs In Major Turnabout- Bloomberg News