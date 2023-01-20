Rewards-Tech Provider 'Enigmatic Smile' to Launch in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The firm's revolutionary digital reward wallet-Single.id-is set to simplify the life of reward programme users in a digitally overloaded post-COVID world; Its tech links existing payment cards to reward programmes, and enables access to all of them with a single sign in. This makes the 'rewards collection' process a fully automatic experience so that users never miss out.

• Through Enigmatic Smiles' tech, consumers can link their payment cards once, collect automatic rewards forever! Enigmatic Smile, a Reward Technology provider that is revolutionising the rewards industry by focussing on seamlessly linking high value rewards to consumers' payment cards, is set to launch its innovative digital reward wallet-Single.id-in the Indian market on January 30, 2023. Enigmatic Smile brings a brand-new technology to India that will redefine the way retailers, banks and media houses engage and inspire their customers. Single.id simplifies the life of reward programme users by providing a single sign-in and a consolidated reward balance across multiple programmes. It is linked to all participating reward programmes and seamlessly consolidates a customer's identity, permissions and consents. Most importantly, Single.id links a customer's profile to a person's existing credit and debit cards, making the 'collecting rewards' procedure a fully automatic experience. This technology is particularly relevant in a post-COVID world where organisations are struggling to reach their customers through reward programmes, a space that has been progressively deteriorating because of ineffective offers, outdated systems, broken experiences and as a result, negative ROI. For customers too, the process of tracking and collecting their rewards from multiple brands and organisations has been getting more complicated. The explosion of the digital payments space with multiple payment platforms, apps and wallets has further led to the collapse of the 'rewards' space. "Consumers today need an easy way to generate savings across the globe. There's a QR code for this and a Bar code for that. There's an app for that and an app for this. There are multiple types of reward cards, points, prizes, discounts, cash-back's, coupons and vouchers! It's a minefield out there! Enigmatic Smile's Single.id fixes all of this for reward programmes and their users. Our technology works seamlessly and invisibly in the background of existing reward programmes, re-directing billions of consumer dollars to retailers in our network. Consumers will never need to remember or carry a rewards card thereby never missing out on rewards again using our tech," said Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile. Not only does Single.id make rewards more rewarding for consumers, it also acts as a bridge between retailers and reward programmes, allowing them to confidently reward customers, without doubling up on rewards. In one move, participating retailers can deploy an offer across the consolidated customer base of multiple organisations such as banks, cashback websites and insurance companies. Retailers can deploy offers for free, developers can integrate Enigmatic Smiles' APIs for free and large consumer organisations can avail of bespoke iOS and Android apps. One thing is for sure, Rewards will never be the same again in India! For more information, please visit: enigmaticsmile.com.

