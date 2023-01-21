Lithoz GmbH ties up with Wendt (India)

Ceramic materials and 3D printer-maker Lithoz GmbH has signed a sales partnership agreement with Murugappa Group company Wendt (India) Ltd for strengthening its operations in the country, the company said on Saturday.

The agreement would enable the two companies further expand and develop their businesses.

''With Lithoz's bases in Austria, the USA and China, this latest partnership in India will ensure a much deeper understanding of the market and its specific needs to lay the solid foundation for the strategic business development,'' a statement of the company said here.

''We are very happy and excited to be working with the Wendt/Murugappa Group in India and look forward to implementing their vast experience and business network in the field of machinery and precision components into our own work,'' the statement quoted Lithoz CEO Johannes Homa as saying.

''As two market leaders joining forces, we are fully convinced that by uniting our expertise we will make fast progress in establishing ceramic 3D- printing as an alternative production technology, strongly adding value to both fields,'' Homa said.

