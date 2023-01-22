Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

Canada on Friday announced a multi-year plan to support the first privately built rocket launches in the country and develop new launch regulations, as global demand for space-based services soars. The goal, presented at the Canadian Space Agency's headquarters by transportation minister Omar Alghabra, is aimed at significantly expanding the country's space capabilities and commercial space sector, most prominently composed of firms such as Telesat and MDA and the country's presence on the International Space Station.

As 'skyglow' grows, study documents glaring global light pollution

Light pollution caused by the incessant nighttime glow of electric lights appears to be intensifying, according to research using observations from tens of thousands of people at various locations around the world. The study, published on Thursday, found that the number of visible stars reported at the observation sites from 2011 to 2022 decreased by an amount indicating an increase in nocturnal sky brightness of 7 to 10% annually, higher than previously measured using satellite data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

