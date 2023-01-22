Hero MotoCorp commences delivery of e-scooter VIDA V1 in Jaipur; more cities on anvil in coming months
- Country:
- India
Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it has commenced deliveries of its electric scooter VIDA V1 in Jaipur with plans to introduce the brand in many other locations this year.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker had earlier commenced deliveries of the model in Bengaluru.
''We are now gearing up to expand our presence and further penetrate the market. Deliveries will next begin in Delhi,'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava said in a statement.
The company aims to propagate clean mobility through a seamless and hassle-free customer experience through an omni-channel approach, he added.
VIDA currenty has experience centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test ride VIDA V1.
Deliveries in Delhi are expected to begin soon.
Hero MotoCorp had launched VIDA V1 in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus.
VIDA V1 competes with the likes of OLA S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- VIDA V1
- TVS iQube
- MotoCorp Head
- Delhi
- OLA S1 Pro
- Jaipur
- MotoCorp
- Plus
ALSO READ
Delhi's Safdarjung records 1.9 degrees Celsius
Delhi shivers at 1.9 degrees Celsius, IMD's red alert of severe cold to last till Monday
Joshimath: PIL in Delhi HC, seeks direction to constitute high power committee under chairmanship of retd Justice of HC
Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs
Delhi cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media