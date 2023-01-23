EDS Technologies launches Business Consulting Division for Digital Transformation

EDS Technologies today announced the launch of its new business consulting division with a focus on digital transformation which aims to foster sustainable innovation in product design, engineering and manufacturing. This new division is in line with the overall company growth strategy of consolidating its leadership position and becoming a single point technology provider to its customers. As pointed out by NASSCOM, the Indian manufacturing industry will see increasing adoption of a combination of Digital Insights, Digital Continuity and Digital Convergence, which will help the Indian manufacturing sector to meet national growth targets. EDS Technologies' solutions are used by more than 2000 customers across multiple industries in the manufacturing sector, accelerating their technology adoption and digital transformation.

The consulting division will be headed by industry veteran Vijay Babu who was onboarded recently. He has over 38 years' experience working in senior positions with leading global technology and manufacturing majors, such as SAP, Deneb Robotics (now part of Dassault Systemes), Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, etc, helping organizations script the digital thread for their enterprise. Vijay Babu will have a team of consultants with deep expertise drawn from various industries with an average experience of 15 years. This division will help organizations adopt the best practices in enriching their value chain and delivering seamless integration of their design office, manufacturing, and operations. The offerings from the consulting division will initially focus on process enablement, which includes Design, Change Management, Manufacturing handover, Project Management, and Quality Management.

Speaking about the new division, S. Senthil, President, EDS Technologies, remarked, ''We are the first company in India to enable manufacturing organizations to choose hardware independent software applications and implement them through our tie-ups with global technology leaders. From our inception in 1995, we introduced multiple technologies in India, developed the market, and helped capture value for all the stakeholders. The new consulting division will draw expertise from our highly skilled professionals engaged with our large customer base that no other company can draw parallels in India. This complements our 3DEXPERIENCE offerings from Dassault Systemes, a high growth area for us, ensuring our customers get more value from investments within a shorter time frame.'' ''Understanding and embracing new approaches, new materials, new technology, is critical to building a company that can meet the demands of today and challenges of tomorrow. EDS Technologies certainly represents an opportunity for us to go increasingly further in the process of transforming the manufacturing industry in India. The goal is to combine our powerful 3DEXPERIENCE platform with the integration experience of EDS Technologies, to find faster and more assertive answers for our customers in all situations as we continue to drive sustainable innovation,'' said Deepak N G, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes.

About EDS Technologies EDS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (EDST), established in 1995, is one of the largest Technology Solutions providers in India. EDST partnering with global technology leaders provide PLM, 3D Printing, Location Analytics, EDA tools, 3D Visual Simulation and e-Learning solutions bringing in the most complete solution for any size and type of industry. EDST's differentiation is its domain expertise, consultative approach and hands-on understanding of customer requirements required to drive successful implementations with world-class training and technical support. With more than 27 years' experience, EDST has a large customer base in the Indian market with more than 2000 customers from aerospace, automotive and supply chain, industrial machinery, high-tech, and electronics, railways, infrastructure, consumer packaged goods, engineering service providers, defence, research, and academia. For more information, visit https://www.edstechnologies.com Media Contact: Reghuprasad R reghu.blr@edstechnologies.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)