Hyundai drives in new Aura with price starting at Rs 6.29 lakh

As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavour to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class leading products, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.The new Aura comes with petrol and CNG trims with diesel variants discontinued in the new range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:01 IST
Hyundai drives in new Aura with price starting at Rs 6.29 lakh
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched an updated version of its compact sedan Aura with price starting at Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said it has introduced the model with introductory prices ranging between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 8.57 lakh. “We have worked towards delivering a world-class product for modern Indian families that will offer safety like never before. As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavour to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class leading products,'' Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The new Aura comes with petrol and CNG trims with diesel variants discontinued in the new range. The company said it is offering the car with over 30 safety features including four airbags as standard fitment and 6 airbags as an option.

