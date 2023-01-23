Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia on Monday announced the signing of a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung, which covers its fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Under this new agreement, Samsung will pay Nokia for a multi-year period starting January 1, 2023. Their previous agreement expired at the end of 2022, the latter said in a press release.

"Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them. The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia's patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies," said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

According to Nokia, its industry-leading patent portfolio, which has been built through over €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000, comprises around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 that are essential to 5G. The Finnish firm contributes its inventions to open standards, in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, which enables other companies to license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in the standards.