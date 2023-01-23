Left Menu

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:12 IST
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Monday announced the signing of a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung, which covers its fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Under this new agreement, Samsung will pay Nokia for a multi-year period starting January 1, 2023. Their previous agreement expired at the end of 2022, the latter said in a press release.

"Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them. The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia's patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies," said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

According to Nokia, its industry-leading patent portfolio, which has been built through over €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000, comprises around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 that are essential to 5G. The Finnish firm contributes its inventions to open standards, in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, which enables other companies to license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in the standards.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023