Left Menu

Tata Communications Q3 net profit flat at Rs 394 cr

Tata Communications consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 came in at about Rs 4,528 crore, 8.2 per cent higher on-year.Data business revenues stood at Rs 3,593 crore, recording an increase of 11.1 per cent on-year, the company said in a statement, adding strong momentum in the digital platforms and services segment continued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:26 IST
Tata Communications Q3 net profit flat at Rs 394 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs 394 crore for the just-ended December 2022 quarter, a tad lower than the year-ago period. The Q3 FY23 net profit was 0.3 per cent lower than last year's figure of about Rs 395 crore (profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent).

Seen sequentially, the net profit was down 26 per cent from the September quarter. Tata Communications' consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 came in at about Rs 4,528 crore, 8.2 per cent higher on-year.

Data business revenues stood at Rs 3,593 crore, recording an increase of 11.1 per cent on-year, the company said in a statement, adding strong momentum in the digital platforms and services segment continued. The core connectivity portfolio reported growth of over 6 per cent year-on-year in revenue, and the digital platforms and services delivered growth of over 17.2 per cent, according to the statement.

Tata Communications CEO A S Lakshminarayanan, said, ''We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter with broad based growth in our Data business across India and international markets.'' Lakshminarayanan added: ''Our expanding portfolio of digital fabric capabilities is enabling us to drive deeper customer engagements improving our funnel and order book.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023