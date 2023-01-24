IISF: Innovators showcase QR code-based perfume refilling system, single-motor automatic washing machine

A QR-code based station for refilling perfumes and creams in old containers to save the new packaging cost, and a single-motor fully automatic washing machine are some of the innovations displayed at the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 in Bhopal. A mini-refrigerator for providing the required temperature in minimum time to preserve blood samples and a smart Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) device to inform farmers about soil moisture, wind speed and other details have also been showcased by young scientists, who are hopeful that their innovations will be beneficial for the public.

The four-day IISF began at the Moulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on January 21.

At the event, Indore's Manoj Patel has showcased his cost-saving innovation, a refilling station for perfumes and creams with a QR (Quick Response) Code on it and a container for each product to be refilled.

Demonstrating the system, Patel said when a person scans the QR code through a mobile phone, it will display the options to refill perfume or cream in a same bottle. Once the product is selected, it will refill the bottle placed in a short time.

The refilling station has the option of placing containers of up to 10 litres capacity for products like perfumes and creams and it will result in saving the cost incurred by a manufacturer on the new packaging of a product which is quite substantial, he claimed.

Amity University scientist and associate professor Dr Nikhlesh Pathik has displayed a washing machine which automatically sucks liquid soap as per the load taken and uses only a single motor to perform the tasks of washing and drying the laundry. The machine also comprises a single barrel, a soap suction module and a water level sensor, including solenoid valves for water inflow and outflow control, he said. ''The first significant feature of this washing machine is that it uses a single motor for washing and drying, which makes it cost-effective and power efficient,'' said Pathik, who is working at the Amity University's facility at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. With its soap auto-suction module, the washing machine is very convenient to use. In addition, its compact size consumes less water in case of a small number of clothes and it uses less electricity due to its low power rating components, he claimed. The cost is less than other available washing machines, making it useful for a small family. It is also Wi-Fi enabled and has other additional features as well, he said. Delhi University student Manish Nautiyal has designed a mini-refrigerator which he claims will prove very useful for people working in the health sector as it provides the required temperature to preserve blood samples and liver (during transportation) in just six hours instead of 24 hours needed by other such devices currently. It will prevent the samples from becoming useless, he said.

Besides, Guwahati's Navratri Innovation team has showcased a special smart-framing IIoT device innovated which they claim will be beneficial for farmers as it provides information related to soil moisture, temperature, wind speed and humidity on mobile phone.

The device uses four sensors which are placed at different spots in an agriculture field and its main switch is connected with a motor pump, which will automatically switch on the pump for irrigating fields as per the crop requirement, a team member said.

