Reliance Jio expands 5G service to TN

A company spokesperson today said, We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest roll outs of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world...We are grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their continuous support in our quest to digitise every region, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Jio Infocomm has expanded its 5G coverage to Tamil Nadu by connecting 11 cities under its network and taking the total count to 184 cities across the country, the company said on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio said it has covered Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Vellore, Hosur, Tirupur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tuticorin and Puducherry making it the first operator to launch True 5G services.

On January 11, Reliance Jio Infocomm after rolling out the 5G service in Tamil Nadu said it has invested Rs 40,446 crore for the launch of 5G services in the state, initially covering Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore. A company spokesperson today said, ''We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities.'' ''This is by far one of the largest roll outs of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world...We are grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their continuous support in our quest to digitise every region,'' the spokesperson said. Jio users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome offer to experience unlimited Data at up to 1Gbps + speeds at no additional cost, starting today, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

