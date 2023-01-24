Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals collaborates with FUJIFILM India to provide digitised solutions

Under the long-term agreement, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement on Tuesday it would be provided with a large-scale Picture Archiving and Communication System PACS, powered by FUJIFILM India. The deployment will cover 23 hospitals and 45 Teleradiology facilities under the umbrella of Manipal Health Enterprises across the country, it was stated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:16 IST
Manipal Hospitals collaborates with FUJIFILM India to provide digitised solutions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal Hospitals has entered into an agreement with FUJIFILM India to leverage the latter's digital technology for storing sensitive medical documents and images. Under the long-term agreement, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement on Tuesday it would be provided with a large-scale Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), powered by FUJIFILM India. ''The PACS eliminates the need for manually storing, retrieving, and sending sensitive information, films, and reports,'' it said.

In addition, the next-generation system will enable the storage of medical documents and images in secure off-site servers while the PACS software will ensure that such sensitive medical data can be accessed via mobile devices and workstations from anywhere in the world, the statement said. The deployment will cover 23 hospitals and 45 Teleradiology facilities under the umbrella of Manipal Health Enterprises across the country, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023