BRIEF-Walmart Says Starting Next Month, We'Ll Begin Investing In Higher Wages For Associates - Statement

Walmart Inc:

* WALMART SAYS STARTING NEXT MONTH, WE'LL BEGIN INVESTING IN HIGHER WAGES FOR ASSOCIATES - STATEMENT

* WALMART SAYS EXPECT THESE PAYRAISES WILL BRING OUR U.S. AVERAGE HOURLY WAGE TO MORE THAN $17.50. THEY'LL BE REFLECTED IN MARCH 2 PAYCHECKS- STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3XPyIOc] Further company coverage:

