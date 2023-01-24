Left Menu

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to ban TikTok nationwide

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican and China hawk, said on Tuesday that he would introduce a bill to ban the short video app TikTok in the United States. TikTok, whose parent is the Chinese company ByteDance, already faces a ban that would stop federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices. "TikTok is China's backdoor into Americans' lives.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:49 IST
"TikTok is China's backdoor into Americans' lives. It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health," he said on Twitter. "Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide." Hawley did not say when the bill would be introduced. Neither Hawley's office nor TikTok immediately responded to requests for comment.

