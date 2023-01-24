BharatPe appoints team heads for data security, internal audit, compliance
Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday announced four new appointments at key positions to strengthen corporate governance, compliance and data security.The company announced the appointment of Ambuj Bhalla as its Chief Information Security Officer CISO, Rahul Bhatia as Head- Internal Audit and Ravinder Oberoi as Head- Compliance.
The company announced the appointment of Ambuj Bhalla as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Rahul Bhatia as Head- Internal Audit and Ravinder Oberoi as Head- Compliance. ''As we focus on getting IPO ready, it becomes essential for us to ensure that data privacy, cyber security, corporate governance and compliance are given the highest priority. I am pleased to welcome these experienced professionals to the BharatPe team,'' BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani said in a statement.
Bhalla has close to 2 decades of experience in technology with a strong focus on information security. Bhatia comes with 17 years of experience in the domain of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) in the financial services sector and Oberoi has close to 23 years of experience in financial services, banking as well as insurance companies.
