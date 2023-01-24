Left Menu

BharatPe appoints team heads for data security, internal audit, compliance

Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday announced four new appointments at key positions to strengthen corporate governance, compliance and data security.The company announced the appointment of Ambuj Bhalla as its Chief Information Security Officer CISO, Rahul Bhatia as Head- Internal Audit and Ravinder Oberoi as Head- Compliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:09 IST
BharatPe appoints team heads for data security, internal audit, compliance
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday announced four new appointments at key positions to strengthen corporate governance, compliance and data security.

The company announced the appointment of Ambuj Bhalla as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Rahul Bhatia as Head- Internal Audit and Ravinder Oberoi as Head- Compliance. ''As we focus on getting IPO ready, it becomes essential for us to ensure that data privacy, cyber security, corporate governance and compliance are given the highest priority. I am pleased to welcome these experienced professionals to the BharatPe team,'' BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani said in a statement.

Bhalla has close to 2 decades of experience in technology with a strong focus on information security. Bhatia comes with 17 years of experience in the domain of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) in the financial services sector and Oberoi has close to 23 years of experience in financial services, banking as well as insurance companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023