PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:14 IST
American Express Banking Corp, (AEBC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the vice president and head of global merchant and network services in India. In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for expanding the Amex merchant coverage and the network that issues American Express Cards via bank partnerships in India, the card company said in a statement.

Gupta has been a part of American Express for over 18 years, working across different businesses, functions and roles in India and in other global markets, it said.

****** *PNB, Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer home loans at competitive interest rates.

Through this partnership, the aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-Income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers, PNB said in a statement.

The co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, and leverage their respective strengths to provide an affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of society, it added.

****** *Religare Enterprises appoint Preeti Madan as director Religare Enterprises on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Madan to its board as an independent director. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. She served as an independent director on the board of WAPCOS Ltd for three years up to July 2022, it added.

