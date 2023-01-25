Terumo and Siemens Healthineers India Collaborate to Strengthen Cardiac Care in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Focus on joint Healthcare providers' training and education initiatives and innovative programs for physicians • First-of-its-kind Cathlab Director Program in India being developed for physicians to enhance efficiency and build standard of care • Hands-on training at the Terumo India Skill Lab from basic to advanced programs and Siemens Healthineers' robotics technology ​Terumo India and Siemens Healthineers India are partnering to strengthen cardiac care in India through collaborative interventions in the areas of physician training and development, access to advanced medical technologies, and improved penetration of Tier 2 and 3 cities. The collaboration will flag off its efforts with a customized training program for Cathlab professionals, being developed in partnership with an eminent academic institute in India.

Currently, there is a need for more structured courses to enhance operational efficiency and patient expe1rience in Cathlabs. This first-of-its-kind Cathlab Director program will aim to fulfill this need and help raise the overall standards of care and efficiency in Cathlabs. The program will include topics on Operations Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Patient Centricity.

"We are committed to advancing our mission of Contributing to Society Through Healthcare. Over the last four years, Terumo India has been delivering several programs to HCPs on diverse topics pertaining to Intervention Cardiology. We are delighted to partner with Siemens Healthineers towards strengthening the medical and clinical skills of Cathlab operators in India by providing high-end training on leadership, operational, strategic and technical skills. Through this collaboration, we want to make better heart care accessible to more people thus contributing to the changing landscape of a healthier India," says Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director of Terumo India. "In our journey to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, for everyone, everywhere, it's imperative to create platforms for collaborative growth. Through this industry-academia alliance, we aim to create holistic growth opportunities for specialized healthcare professionals. We are glad to be a partner with a globally trusted interventional medicine partner like Terumo, and one of the reputed academic institutes in India to co-create an ecosystem to transform care delivery in India," says Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Other initiatives planned as a part of the collaboration include training programs for Intervention Cardiologists and joint go-to-market initiatives for Tier 2 and 3 cities. Leveraging the respective strengths of both companies, training programs will be conducted at the Terumo India Skill Lab with cutting-edge medical technologies such as Siemens Healthineers' robotics. In the future, the collaboration will be extended to training programs and initiatives focused on Intervention Radiologists.

About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access of high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 28,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.' Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives, with an expanding field force & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners, to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.terumoindia.com About Siemens Healthineers Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Siemens Healthineers in India is Great Place to Work® certified, with over 3,900 employees across the nation. With a countrywide sales network and round-the-clock service set-up, two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for Diagnostics and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products, backed by a state-of-the-art R&D center as well as a global software development center at Bengaluru; we are playing a significant role in transforming care delivery in India and supporting healthcare providers across the entire range of patient care – from prevention and early detection to diagnosis and on to treatment and aftercare. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.co.in.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Terumo and Siemens Healthineers India collaborate to strengthen cardiac care in India (Seen in the pic: Vivek Kanade - MD, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and Shishir Agarwal - MD, Terumo India)

