Phonon Communications Awarded Unified License for Pan India Operations in Audio Conferencing, Audiotex and VMS from Department of Telecommunications

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Vadodara, Gujarat based Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the estimable 'Unified License for pan India operations in the Audio Conferencing, Audiotex& Voice Mail Services (ACS/Audiotex/VMS)' necessary for operating in Cloud Communication Industry as per the latest guidelines of Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Phonon Communications had been one of the 28 Companies awarded with the Audiotex/VMS License in 2016 which has been now migrated to an authorisation under the Unified License for the approved services.

Audiotex is an interactive or non-interactive non-realtime service, which allows users to interact with databases over telephone lines. As per the latest TEC standards, these include services such as Interactive Voice Response over DTMF and Speech Recognition, Outbound Audio Play (Auto-Dialing). Audio Conferencing is the real time transmission of voice between a group of users in two or more locations.

As per DoT notification No. 20-577/2016-AS-I (Vol.-III) dtd. 31.12.2021 companies providing these Audiotex and Audio Conferencing services to third parties are required to obtain the authorisation under Unified License for these services. Phonon is one of the first few companies that have obtained this license through migration of their standalone license.

The licensed companies are required to pay License Fees and comply with various Commercial, Technical, & Security requirements issued by DoT.

Ujwal Makhija, Managing Director, Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, "The recent amendments by DoT on the Audiotex regulations will enable a higher trust ecosystem for cloud IVR and contact center modernisation services in the country. Being one of the first in the industry to get the pan-India Unified License for Audiotex and Audio Conferencing reinforces Phonon's commitment towards providing a fully compliant digitisation solution to its valued customers." Phonon Communications provides automated messaging, notification, click-to-call™ and allied artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled conversational self-service systems. The service aptly called 'Phonon Central' is the self-service platform for building communication campaigns and is the company's flagship cloud-based customer service and call center modernisation suite.

These range across categories including visual IVR, inbound IVR, outbound calls, SMS, email and emergency notifications. They can be seamlessly customized using Phonon's easy to use flow designer and widgets.

To know more about Phonon Communications, visit: (https://www.phonon.io/) and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ph0n0n/) and Twitter - (https://twitter.com/ph0n0n). Phonon is a three time Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Winner and a Google Cloud Partner. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Phonon emphasises its commitment to the Indian Cloud Communication sector by migrating to pan-India Unified License granted by Department of Telecommunications

