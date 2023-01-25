ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth in 2023

ASML Holding NV, an equipment supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast sales growth of more than 25% in 2023. The company had fourth-quarter net profit of 1.82 billion euros ($1.98 billion), up from net profit of 1.77 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, on record revenues of 6.43 billion euros.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 1.70 billion euros on sales of 6.38 billion euros according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

