Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the Atlantic Ocean.
In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a test on hypersonic Zircon missiles, which have a range of 900 km (560 miles), using computer simulation. The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.
