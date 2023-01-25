Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a test on hypersonic Zircon missiles, which have a range of 900 km (560 miles), using computer simulation. The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)