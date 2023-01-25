VIDA, Powered by Hero, Expands Its "Worry-Free EV Ecosystem" to Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Commences customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 • VIDA V1 now available in three cities VIDA, Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has commenced customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 scooter in Delhi from today.

The VIDA V1 is now available for customers across Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi. Each of the three cities have witnessed encouraging customer response. The brand is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: "We have completed the first phase of our plan with commencement of deliveries in all three cities. The customers' response to the VIDA V1 has been very encouraging. From the great real-world performance to the convenience of charging through portable batteries, we have received overall positive feedback. Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets. We will continue to propagate the transition to EVs through the "Worry-Free EV Ecosystem" of VIDA." VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 128,000/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 139,000/-, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service.

(Effective Price Delhi) The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7" TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that's modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.

Reinforcing the brand's Tech-First approach, the innovative and exciting Experience Centers provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers. Here customers are able to familiarize themselves with the brand, experience the product and immerse themselves in the "Worry-free EV Ecosystem" of VIDA.

Bringing a fresh approach to the category, VIDA offers first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. Buy-Back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70% of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. Test-ride for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

Follow VIDA, Powered by Hero: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Make Way - VIDA V1 Customers in Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)