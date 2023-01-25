eBikeGo enters e-bicycle space; introduces Transil e1

Electric two-wheeler startup eBikeGo on Wednesday announced its entry in the e-bicycle space with the introduction of Transil e1 and said its pre-bookings will commence in a few weeks.

Produced at the platform's B2C vertical Transil, the fully-built e-bicycle Transil e1 is ideal for shorter distances with a single-speed transmission and comes equipped with a compact Li-Ion battery with battery management system, the company said.

The pre-booking of the e-bicycle will commence in a few weeks and it will be priced around Rs 44,999, it said.

''We are entering into the smart electric bicycle market with the launch of our very first e-bicycle. We are optimistic that we will receive positive feedback from the consumers and that this product will help the users achieve a sustainable and healthier lifestyle,'' said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

With a compact LED smart display, the e-bicycle offers a per charge range of over 20- 40 kilometres, the company said.

