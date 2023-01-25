Left Menu

German cyber agency looking into scope, source behind DDoS attack

Updated: 25-01-2023 19:24 IST
Germany's federal cyber agency BSI is looking into digital attacks by hackers targeting websites in the country, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The scope and source of these attacks are currently being clarified," said the spokesperson. Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called "hacktivists" to knock them offline.

