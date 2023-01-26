Left Menu

Cognizant announces new services agreement worth USD 1 bn with CoreLogic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:05 IST
Nasdaq-listed IT company Cognizant on Thursday announced a new 10-year services agreement valued at about USD 1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

The deal deepens the scope of the current collaboration with a focus on delivering strong solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence, Cognizant said in a statement.

''Cognizant and CoreLogic extend the decade-long relationship with USD 1 billion, ten-year services agreement,'' the statement added.

Since 2011, Cognizant has been a service delivery partner, offering capabilities in application development and support, analytical modelling and domain-centric business process services to CoreLogic and its customers, primarily in the US mortgage and real estate markets.

''Real estate, mortgage lifecycle, and insurance transactions depend on accurate, timely data and analytics. We are committed to helping CoreLogic provide this critical intelligence to clients while enhancing their user experience and further streamlining operating efficiency,'' Surya Gummadi, President of the Americas at Cognizant, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

