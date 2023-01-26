Director of Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency to step down - Times reporter
The director of Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency, Jeremy Fleming, is to step down, a reporter from the Times newspaper said on Twitter on Thursday.
GCHQ, the national eavesdropping intelligence body, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
