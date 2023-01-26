Director of Britain's GCHQ spy agency to step down - reports

The director of Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency, Jeremy Fleming, is to step down, a reporter from the Times newspaper and other local media said on Twitter on Thursday.

GCHQ, Britain's intelligence, cyber and security agency, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Fleming has been director of GCHQ since April 2017.

