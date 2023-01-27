ISS India Aims for Growth through Innovation and Technology Partnerships; Recent MoU with SINE IIT Bombay to Support Start-ups

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group), and one of India's leading integrated facilities management companies, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bombay's Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), an umbrella organization at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech startups. In a recent round table with media, Mr. Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager of ISS India elaborated on the collaboration and ISS India's plans for the future, "The Facility Management industry in India is 10 billion US dollars, a huge industry that is highly fragmented. Our focus is to be the industry leader in our chosen segments which are: industry and manufacturing, banking, and business services & technology. These three segments hold huge opportunities and our focus is to grow in India. We are following a strategy of 25 by 25 and are confident of achieving success." ''Our MoU with SINE is a really important step for us. We believe that supporting and investing in the ideas and potential of these bright minds will not only drive economic growth, but also help pave the way for a brighter future for the world and especially support India in its quest of Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance). We are confident that a lot of solutions will emerge for the Facilities Management industry which is currently undergoing transformation with rapid infusion of technology into various facets of the business. ISS has been laser-focused on sustainability and sustainable business practices and we are excited to see how ideas emerge to take businesses to progressively higher levels of sustainability,'' Mr. Rohatgi added. Through the new collaboration, ISS and SINE will be developing joint accelerator and incubation programs to support innovators and start-ups. These programs will provide access to resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities, including Proof of Concept (POC) funding, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, seed support, market outreach, and early adoption options. Recently, the company had also collaborated with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to train students enrolled in BBA (Facilities & Hygiene Management) Program and started a Facility Management Lab at the DSEU campus which complements the skill development process with the tools and technology required for the sector. Mr. Rohatgi also elaborated on the in-house development of technology. With technology and innovation at the core of its business, ISS has created a workplace experience app with the idea of transforming the way workplaces operate. With its powerful features, desk booking, meeting room booking, wayfinding, events, news feed and push notifications ISS Workplace App helps to manage everything in one place. The application also allows users to receive push notifications about upcoming events or important news. With the help of this application, one can stay up-to-date with all the latest changes in the workplace. This makes it easier for them to stay productive and efficient while at work. The ISS Workplace Application is the perfect tool for companies looking to curate their employee experience. App's features combine to provide employees with the assistance they need when getting around the workplace. From finding their way around unfamiliar spaces to grab their comfortable spaces to keeping up with company news and events, the app enhances the employees' experience through its easy-to-use interface and convenient services.

