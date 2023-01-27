Left Menu

Hungary to join neighbours in protecting Slovak skies

Hungary will join the Czech Republic and Poland in patrolling Slovakia's skies after it grounded its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service last year, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday. It has considered sending them to Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion but has not made a decision.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:53 IST
Hungary to join neighbours in protecting Slovak skies
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will join the Czech Republic and Poland in patrolling Slovakia's skies after it grounded its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service last year, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Friday. Slovakia has relied on its neighbours for airspace protection since last September while it waits for new, U.S.-made F-16 fighters due in 2024.

"We confirmed the interest of the Hungarian side, and Slovakia's gratitude, that it will join in protecting Slovakia's airspace," Nad said in a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, shown on his Facebook page. Slovakia grounded the ageing MiGs as it embarked on a modernisation programme. It has considered sending them to Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion but has not made a decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023