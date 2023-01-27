Ford recalls 382,000 U.S. vehicles for rear camera display failure
Ford Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 382,000 vehicles in the United States because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras.
The U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports.
The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall. Dealers will update the image processing module software.
