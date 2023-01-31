Now Buying Sustainable is Rewarding With GoingZero's 'Loop'

GoingZero has started Loop, India's first sustainable shopping loyalty bonus programme for all plastic-free and vegan products.

GoingZero has sustainable options for more than 2500 products that are made without plastic and are all vegan. Users can choose from a wide range of eco-friendly products in categories like Furniture, Oral, Bathing, Cleaning, Edible, and Kitchen Essentials.

Naman, founder of GoingZero, said, ''We Indians are pretty sensitive to the whole lifecycle of the products we buy. The products we're using should not end up in landfill or come after painful treatment of animals.'' ''We're taking so much from Nature, It's time to give it back. We're already getting 35% of retention rate on our platform. That's why we want our users to get a reward every time they make a conscious choice of buying sustainable products,'' Naman added.

Users can earn Loop points from Sign Up to following GoingZero on Social media, and from ordering anything to celebrating birthdays with them. Users can redeem these points during checkout and get their products almost at free.

Not only this, if they refer GoingZero to their friends they'll get up to 200 loop points for every successful referral.

Also for daily use items, users can automatically subscribe to the products so that it can get delivered automatically without ordering everytime and worrying about unnecessary deduction.

The vision of GoingZero is to create environmental awareness among Indian consumers by providing easy and affordable access to eco-friendly products. The modern-day lifestyle requires easy accessibility and increased use of products which leads to more waste in the environment. GoingZero gives users sustainable alternatives for choosing a greener and waste-free lifestyle.

Recently GoingZero added many amazing products such as Tooth Tablets, Ready To Drink Coffee, Menstrual Cups, and Shampoo Bar.

About GoingZero GoingZero is India's biggest zero-waste online store with over 2000 mindful, plastic-free, and vegan products. The brand has a mission of making sustainable products accessible to one and all by promoting handcrafted, cruelty-free products that incur zero damage to the environment.

