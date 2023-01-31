Left Menu

A revolutionary Pay As You Drive (PAYD) product for private car from The New India Assurance Co. Ltd

The New India Assurance NIA launches PAY AS YOU DRIVE PAYD policy which is a revolutionary and feature-packed hassle free product The customer can save money on renewal premium by availing the applicable discount if the vehicle has not run beyond a specified number of kilometres.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 11:06 IST
A revolutionary Pay As You Drive (PAYD) product for private car from The New India Assurance Co. Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

The New India Assurance (NIA) launches 'PAY AS YOU DRIVE' (PAYD) policy which is a revolutionary and feature-packed hassle free product: • The customer can save money on renewal premium by availing the applicable discount if the vehicle has not run beyond a specified number of kilometres. The discount will be applied on basic own damage premium.

• If the vehicle has been driven beyond the kilometre threshold limit, the coverage continues for the policy's remaining duration. Customers can still avail a discount on the renewal, albeit at a lower applicable range.

• The policy can be enhanced by including other add-ons, such as Nil Depreciation, Engine Protection, Return to Invoice, Road Side Assistance, etc. These will be available on payment of additional premium.

Commenting on the product's launch, Mrs. Neerja Kapur, Chairman cum Managing Director, said, ''Our PAYD policy fulfils a long-standing demand of customers for simple and flexible products that consider different usage patterns. Our product is one of the few in the market to help the customer manage his outflows towards vehicle maintenance. We are confident that this product will herald a new age in vehicle insurance and promote better compliance thereby reducing the risks associated with uninsured and underinsured vehicles plying on the roads.'' Disclaimer: IRDAI urges prospective customers to study the terms and conditions carefully before applying.

About New India Assurance Company Limited: The New India Assurance Company Ltd is the largest Non-Life Insurance Company in India headquartered at Mumbai and operates in 26 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023