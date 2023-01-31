Dell Technologies Partners with Startup India to Empower Startups Scale and Leverage the Right Technology to Drive Innovation

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Dell Technologies aims to empower startups with plethora of opportunities helping them expand and scale • The partnership will focus on helping startups establish the right foundation for GTM strategy, sales & marketing, IT & automation, people & HR, supply chain and DevOps Scaling Dell Technologies collaborates with Startup India, an initiative by the Government of India, to launch a platform for Indian technology start-ups to help them scale and create their own marketplace. This partnership intends to engage with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) registered startups to create a market opportunity for startups in growth stage, enabling them to not only build their business but also put them on a path to generate working capital via market access collaborations.

The association will focus on supporting and enabling 75 startups, which will be selected through applications submitted on the platform website. Dell will help the shortlisted startups with exclusive Tech-Teardown sessions, expert engineering counselling focused on technology scalability issues and go-to-market collaborations with Dell's customer ecosystem. Basis the problem statement and potential showed throughout the process, 15 founders will further be shortlisted for exclusive business masterclass organized by Dell leaders and powered by IIM Udaipur.

Talking about the partnership, Sudiip Goswami, Director & GM – Global Alliances, Service Providers & Startups – India, Dell Technologies said "We believe in the potential of our start-up ecosystem and are strongly invested in helping them innovate and grow. Our collaboration with Startup India will further enable several growth-stage start-ups to build a successful roadmap. We are confident that our technology, expert led guidance and solutions will enable these businesses to be future ready. Dell has rolled out multiple initiatives in the past, where we support start-ups in designing their strategy and adapting the right IT infrastructure." Aastha Grover, Head - Startup India said, "The Indian startup ecosystem has transformed India into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. Digitization has propelled the democratisation of access and opportunity for Indian businesses. I would like to commend Dell Technologies for this program that is at the intersection of two important Government priorities – startups and new age technology adoption and solutioning. I am sure programs like Dell for Startups will help us tap the vast potential of emerging startups make an indelible mark in global market." Through this partnership Dell aims to impact and support start-ups that leverage emerging technologies to address business challenges. With the innovative technology engine, expertise in strategic guidance and consultancy, Dell is committed to help start-ups be future-ready and thrive in the new digital age. Furthermore, Dell will seed the 7 startup winners with a micro-tinkering lab who will also receive capital support worth USD 5K each to establish the right IT foundation.

https://www.startupindia.gov.in/content/sih/en/ams-application/challenge.html?applicationId=63d13b3de4b03b5f8b45e814 About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Startup India Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, intended to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Launched in 2016, the initiative has more than 89,000 startups till date that have been recognized across 56 sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)