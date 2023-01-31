China's Shenghong Holdings to invest $4.5 bln in energy battery factory, research unit
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:29 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Shenghong Holdings Group signed a contract on Tuesday to invest 30.6 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in an energy storage battery gigafactory and a new energy battery research facility in the eastern city of Zhangjiagang.
The Suzhou city government announced the pact on its official social media account, adding that the completed project was expected to generate 56 billion yuan in annual revenue. ($1=6.7536 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zhangjiagang
- Suzhou
- Shenghong Holdings Group
- China
Advertisement