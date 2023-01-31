Business brief

Mid-sized tech firm UST has acquired Canadian tech firm TCB Corporation that operates under the name of Prodigy Labs, for CAD 12.5 million (over Rs 76 crore).

A provider of innovative technology solutions, Prodigy Labs plays an active role in helping financial services firms drive digital transformation campaigns. The acquisition strengthens UST's position in the financial services sector, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Prodigy Labs will receive CAD 12.5 million in cash, of which CAD 8.5 million was paid on closing and the balance will be payable upon achieving certain EBITDA and revenue targets. The earn-out payment of up to CAD 4 million is likely to be paid within 60 days following the expiry of the earn-out period ending June 2024, UST said.

Prodigy specialises in financial services digital transformation, and does work with clients in Canada. UST will deploy the solutions/technologies of Prodigy outside Canada.

