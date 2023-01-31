Left Menu

Business brief

The earn-out payment of up to CAD 4 million is likely to be paid within 60 days following the expiry of the earn-out period ending June 2024, UST said.Prodigy specialises in financial services digital transformation, and does work with clients in Canada.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:57 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

Mid-sized tech firm UST has acquired Canadian tech firm TCB Corporation that operates under the name of Prodigy Labs, for CAD 12.5 million (over Rs 76 crore).

A provider of innovative technology solutions, Prodigy Labs plays an active role in helping financial services firms drive digital transformation campaigns. The acquisition strengthens UST's position in the financial services sector, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Prodigy Labs will receive CAD 12.5 million in cash, of which CAD 8.5 million was paid on closing and the balance will be payable upon achieving certain EBITDA and revenue targets. The earn-out payment of up to CAD 4 million is likely to be paid within 60 days following the expiry of the earn-out period ending June 2024, UST said.

Prodigy specialises in financial services digital transformation, and does work with clients in Canada. UST will deploy the solutions/technologies of Prodigy outside Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023