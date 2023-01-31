Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc to pump in USD 1 bn to replace diesel-run mining vehicles with EVs

31-01-2023
Hindustan Zinc to pump in USD 1 bn to replace diesel-run mining vehicles with EVs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said it has earmarked a USD 1 billion investment for converting its diesel-run 900-odd mining vehicles into battery-operated ones over the next five years.

Hindustan Zinc is steadily switching to electric vehicles for its underground mine operations.

HZL together with the Finnish technology company Normet Group Oy, has inducted battery-powered service equipment and utility vehicles into underground mining to help decarbonise and improve environmental sustainability in the mining industry, the company said in a statement.

The aim of the company is to revolutionise underground mining, promote productivity, raise underground safety standards, and provide sustainable operations solutions, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

