OnePlus 9R gets January security patch and bug fixes with new update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:44 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update, labelled OxygenOS 13 F.21, to the OnePlus 9R units in India. This update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to January 2023 and also brings a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

With this update, OnePlus has fixed a display issue in the Camera app as well as the issue where the Notes data might fail to sync to the Cloud in certain scenarios.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 13 F.21 update:

System

  • Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Fixes an issue where time is not fully displayed on the Lock screen in certain scenarios.
  • Fixes an issue where the Notes data might fail to sync to the Cloud in certain scenarios.

Communication

  • Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

  • Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.

Connections

  • Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.
  • Fixes an issue where Bluetooth fails to be enabled in certain scenarios.

Camera

  • Fixes a display issue with photos taken from the camera.

This OTA update follows the usual incremental process. Only a limited number of users will receive it initially, and the wider release will commence within the next few days. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if it's available for your device.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It also has a 48-megapixel quad camera at the back and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

