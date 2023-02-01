BRIEF-Celsius Says It Provided An Update On The Upcoming Withdrawal Process For Certain Assets In Certain Custody Accounts - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:17 IST
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
* CELSIUS - PROVIDED AN UPDATE ON THE UPCOMING WITHDRAWAL PROCESS FOR CERTAIN ASSETS IN CERTAIN CUSTODY ACCOUNTS - TWEET
* CELSIUS SAYS ELIGIBLE CUSTODY USERS WILL BE ABLE TO WITHDRAW APPROXIMATELY 94% OF THEIR ELIGIBLE CUSTODY ASSETS AT THIS TIME- TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/40gkQhT]
