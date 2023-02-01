BRIEF-Celsius Says It Provided An Update On The Upcoming Withdrawal Process For Certain Assets In Certain Custody Accounts - Tweet

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* CELSIUS - PROVIDED AN UPDATE ON THE UPCOMING WITHDRAWAL PROCESS FOR CERTAIN ASSETS IN CERTAIN CUSTODY ACCOUNTS - TWEET

* CELSIUS SAYS ELIGIBLE CUSTODY USERS WILL BE ABLE TO WITHDRAW APPROXIMATELY 94% OF THEIR ELIGIBLE CUSTODY ASSETS AT THIS TIME- TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/40gkQhT]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)