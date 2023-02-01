Mr. Amit Ajwani- The Visionary Behind Nomad Pizza's Feverish Rise

Amit Ajwani, the founder and driving force behind Nomad Pizza, has brought his extensive experience in retail management and consumer insights to the table in building India's rapidly expanding globalized gourmet pizza delivery chain. With over 20 years of experience, he is an expert in understanding the preferences of Indian consumers and meeting their needs.

Starting as a 3-year-old start-up, Nomad Pizza has grown to boast 30 outlets across the country. The company's mission is to offer authentic pizzas from around the world in a convenient and hassle-free manner, making it easy for customers to enjoy a wide variety of delicious pizzas without ever having to leave their homes. Nomad has taken their game to the next level and has now expanded to offer a full sit-down dining experience in Bangalore and Mumbai in phase 1. At these new outlets, one can expect the same quality and taste that Nomad Pizza has become known for, along with the added convenience of enjoying their pizzas even faster and fresher. Whether one is looking for a quick and easy lunch, or a sit-down dinner with friends, Nomad Pizza has it covered. Amit's vision and leadership have been instrumental in making Nomad Pizza a success and the company continues to expand and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs and tastes of its customers.

In September 2019, Nomad pizza arrived with the mission to make the most authentic pizzas in Delhi. Within a very short span, the brand became the fastest-growing pizza delivery start-up in India. True to its name, Nomad entered the business promising to take the customer on a tour of the world, one slice at a time. Nomad Pizza serves pizzas from different regions of the world – from America to Korea. Using high quality, fresh ingredients, the brand launches a variant from a different country quarterly, keeping the anticipation and excitement intact. In 2022, Nomad Pizza took a big step in the right direction by introducing a brand-new line of delicious and mouth-watering vegan pizzas. Not only are these pizzas perfect for all the vegan foodies out there, but they are also great for the environment. The vegan line of pizzas is made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients, reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier planet.

Amit Ajwani is a highly accomplished business leader with an impressive background in retail management and consumer insights. He holds a management degree from Indore and has a successful career in advertising, working on major brands such as ITC, Audi, Blackberry, Future Group, Samsung, P&G, Bisleri, and HUL. His advertising experience has provided him with a unique perspective on the Indian consumer market, and he has used this knowledge to great effect in the retail industry. He turned around Shark Designs, launched G2 Retail and Saatchi & Saatchi X, and founded ARC Worldwide, the world's largest shopper/retail agency in India.

Nomad Pizza is the culmination of Amit's passion for business-to-consumer models and his deep understanding of the Indian retail market. The idea for Nomad Pizza came to him while he was traveling the world and he quickly realized that there was a gap in the Indian market for a globalized gourmet pizza delivery chain. He set out to create Nomad Pizza and has been successful in building it into a rapidly expanding chain with 30 outlets across the country. He aims to open over 100 outlets in the future, solidifying Nomad Pizza's position as a leader in the Indian retail market.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992971/Amit_Ajwani_Nomad_Pizza.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)