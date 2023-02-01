China stocks rise on upbeat data, rate hopes
China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday after manufactory activity data showed an improvement, with investors remaining hopeful around the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was slightly up 0.01%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.1%.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was slightly up 0.01%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.1%. ** Hang Seng Index advanced 0.27% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.96%.
** Asia's stock markets steadied, with signs of a slowdown in U.S. wages bolstering hopes that the Fed could hint at an end to rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. ** China's factory activity shrank more slowly in January after Beijing lifted tough COVID curbs late last year.
** The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) nudged up to 49.2 in January from 49.0 the previous month but missed expectations in a Reuters poll of 49.5. ** Nomura chief China economist Ting Lu raised China's 2023 annual GDP growth forecast to 5.3% from 4.8% on Wednesday.
** "The rapid ending of the '(COVID) exit wave' has paved the way for a consumption rebound," Ting said in a note, but warned that the market's attention may soon return to some structural and short-term growth barriers. ** The non-ferrous metal sector jumped 3.2%, while semiconductor stocks climbed 1% after a 3% decline on Tuesday as Washington halted licenses for U.S. companies to export to Huawei.
** In Hong Kong, Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.7%. ** Electric car giant BYD surged 5.7% to hit the new high since August, as the firm expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier.
