The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative.The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official.Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status. Hailing the move, Sisodia said, This is an important initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:18 IST
DCPCR launches WhatsApp chatbot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative.

The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official.

Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status. It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women, anganwadi workers, etc. Hailing the move, Sisodia said, ''This is an important initiative. Children will be connected to DCPCR with the aid of technology.''

