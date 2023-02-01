Inkspell Media is set to organize the 7th Annual Edition of Drivers of Digital Awards 2022 in April 2023

The Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit is a leading program in India designed to identify, acknowledge, and reward enterprises, agencies, and individuals who have significantly transformed marketing by leveraging the power of digital and automated processes. Numerous stalwarts and stakeholders of the industry form the Jury of this program and contribute to making the Drivers of Digital Awards the best in its category while adding unmatched value and credibility to the initiative.

The Drivers of Digital Awards 2022 aims to create new discourse on how business leaders and marketers can efficiently ride into achieving business growth for brands in this era of cut-throat competition and myriad marketing options. This is the time when there is even greater significance of the vital roleplay of Creativity, Data and Revenue emerged and it will be interesting to see how these tangents will fit into the strategic marketing lens. The theme of the event has been decided as 'Possibilities Ahead' in 2023 and it will also witness interesting commentary, insights, special addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats with the best of industry experts.

The Drivers of Digital Awards will be hosted under 9 major categories namely Leadership League, Apex Awards, Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Financial Awards, Digital StartUp Awards, Digital Content Awards, Mobile Awards, Website Awards and Digital Strategy/Campaign Awards (Sector Specific).

A lineup of Eminent Jurors like Amitabh Biswas of Times Network, Anand Bhatia of Fino Payments Bank, Anuj Arora of Symphony, Anurag Purohit of Larsen & Turbo Infotech, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Ashish Tiwari of Home credit, Azmat Habibulla of South Indian Bank, Balaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Imran Qadri of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Kulwinder Singh of SG Analytics, Madhavi Irani of Shoppers Stop Limited, Madhu Dutta of Raymond Limited, Nivedita Parulekar of Abbott Healthcare, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Prabhakar Tiwari of Angel One, Prasad Pimple of Kotak Life, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Rachna Kanwar of Radio City and Mid-day, Raja M.V.S.M.A of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Rohan Jain of Sony Pictures Network, Sapna Desai of Cigna Health Insurance, Saurabh Srivastava of Found It (Formerly Monster), Sharmila Sandeep of Saint-Gobain India - Gyproc Business, Shefali Khalsa of SBI General Insurance, Shonali Shetty of Godrej Capital, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Sudhanshu Tripathi of Quick Heal, Tarun Jha of Škoda Auto India, Vipul Mathur of Nykaa, Vivek Bharagava of ProfitWheel, Sushmita Kashyap of McDonald's India, Bhakti Kandalkar of Zee5 Global, Deepak Saluja of ICICI Securities, Rahul Ramchandani of Google and Anand Taparia of Colgate Palmolive, have already confirmed to be a part of the Grand Jury.

The ceremony will be supported by key partners like Global Trends Forum, India Creative Industries Council, Radio City, Kenscio, 24 Frames Digital and The Prevalent Indian. For more detailed information on the categories and the how to submit the nomination, visit: https://www.dodawards.in/ and www.inkspell.co.in About Inkspell Media Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)