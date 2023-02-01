JPMD and FIMO JSC Upgrade Vietnam's Industrial Real Estate Information Platform "PIVASIA" and Start Offering Paid Membership Service

TOKYO and HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 31, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-Asianet/ -- JP Media Direct Co., Ltd. (hereinafter ''JPMD''), a Japan Post Group company based in Tokyo, and THE FIRST INNOVATION AND MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY (hereinafter ''FIMO JSC''), a Hanoi-based venture company from Vietnam National University, upgraded their jointly developed Hanoi PIVASIA beta version, an information platform for industrial real estate, etc., to ''PIVASIA 1.0'' and launched it as a paid membership service from January 16, 2023.

PIVASIA website URL: https://ip.piv.asia/en/ Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105616/202301182233/_prw_PI1fl_A3CUNM8Y.jpg Overview of paid membership service This service provides more detailed area and industrial park information and search functions. New search functions include the ability to search for areas and industrial parks based on specific criteria, save search results to a list of favorites, and compare information. In addition, a new search function allows users to search for areas and industrial parks that meet their company's criteria efficiently, including the ability to compare information. In conjunction with the addition of these features, JPMD and FIMO JSC also updated the facility information data for 359 industrial parks throughout Vietnam. Other up-to-date availability and prices for industrial parks can be inquired through the PIVASIA website.

New features: - Search, filter, and sort functions by industrial park and by city/province - Ability to add a list of favorites by industrial park and by city/province - Comparative functions by industrial park and by city/province - Route guidance to key locations from industrial parks Learn more about the new features: https://ip.piv.asia/#/quick-overview PIVASIA Membership Fee Schedule (tax not included) Initial registration fee: 100,000 yen 6-month plan: 1,000,000 yen 12-month plan: 1,500,000 yen *Please contact JPMD and FIMO JSC as they will propose the most suitable custom plan according to the usage type.

PIVASIA website URL: https://ip.piv.asia/en/ In addition, the new interface and system display speed has been greatly improved. The duo will continue to strive to improve user satisfaction by continuing to provide highly needed data and functions.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105616/202301182233/_prw_PI2fl_30Q5E2JH.jpg Source: JP Media Direct Co., Ltd., THE FIRST INNOVATION AND MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY

