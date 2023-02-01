Left Menu

JPMD and FIMO JSC Upgrade Vietnam's Industrial Real Estate Information Platform "PIVASIA" and Start Offering Paid Membership Service

hereinafter JPMD, a Japan Post Group company based in Tokyo, and THE FIRST INNOVATION AND MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY hereinafter FIMO JSC, a Hanoi-based venture company from Vietnam National University, upgraded their jointly developed Hanoi PIVASIA beta version, an information platform for industrial real estate, etc., to PIVASIA 1.0 and launched it as a paid membership service from January 16, 2023.PIVASIA website URL httpsip.piv.asiaen Image1 httpskyodonewsprwire.jpprwfilereleaseM105616202301182233prwPI1flA3CUNM8Y.jpg Overview of paid membership service This service provides more detailed area and industrial park information and search functions.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:33 IST
JPMD and FIMO JSC Upgrade Vietnam's Industrial Real Estate Information Platform "PIVASIA" and Start Offering Paid Membership Service
  • Country:
  • Japan

TOKYO and HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 31, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-Asianet/ -- JP Media Direct Co., Ltd. (hereinafter ''JPMD''), a Japan Post Group company based in Tokyo, and THE FIRST INNOVATION AND MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY (hereinafter ''FIMO JSC''), a Hanoi-based venture company from Vietnam National University, upgraded their jointly developed Hanoi PIVASIA beta version, an information platform for industrial real estate, etc., to ''PIVASIA 1.0'' and launched it as a paid membership service from January 16, 2023.

PIVASIA website URL: https://ip.piv.asia/en/ Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105616/202301182233/_prw_PI1fl_A3CUNM8Y.jpg Overview of paid membership service This service provides more detailed area and industrial park information and search functions. New search functions include the ability to search for areas and industrial parks based on specific criteria, save search results to a list of favorites, and compare information. In addition, a new search function allows users to search for areas and industrial parks that meet their company's criteria efficiently, including the ability to compare information. In conjunction with the addition of these features, JPMD and FIMO JSC also updated the facility information data for 359 industrial parks throughout Vietnam. Other up-to-date availability and prices for industrial parks can be inquired through the PIVASIA website.

New features: - Search, filter, and sort functions by industrial park and by city/province - Ability to add a list of favorites by industrial park and by city/province - Comparative functions by industrial park and by city/province - Route guidance to key locations from industrial parks Learn more about the new features: https://ip.piv.asia/#/quick-overview PIVASIA Membership Fee Schedule (tax not included) Initial registration fee: 100,000 yen 6-month plan: 1,000,000 yen 12-month plan: 1,500,000 yen *Please contact JPMD and FIMO JSC as they will propose the most suitable custom plan according to the usage type.

PIVASIA website URL: https://ip.piv.asia/en/ In addition, the new interface and system display speed has been greatly improved. The duo will continue to strive to improve user satisfaction by continuing to provide highly needed data and functions.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105616/202301182233/_prw_PI2fl_30Q5E2JH.jpg Source: JP Media Direct Co., Ltd., THE FIRST INNOVATION AND MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023