Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed decision looms; AMD boosts chipmakers

U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, while an upbeat outlook from Advanced Micro Devices lifted chipmakers. The Fed is widely seen as raising its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in its first policy meeting of the year, after rapid increases in 2022 to tame decades-high inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:43 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed decision looms; AMD boosts chipmakers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, while an upbeat outlook from Advanced Micro Devices lifted chipmakers.

The Fed is widely seen as raising its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in its first policy meeting of the year, after rapid increases in 2022 to tame decades-high inflation. Money markets are betting on one more 25 basis point (bps) hike in March, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.

"It's really boiling down to a longer term outlook beyond this policy meeting and where this peak terminal rate with Fed funds is going to be," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. Recent readings have indicated that inflation is easing, with the Fed also looking at data that will determine the resilience of the labor market and the pace of wage growth.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December ahead of the Labor Department's comprehensive report on nonfarm payrolls for January due on Friday. Separately, data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted further in January as higher interest rates stifled demand for goods.

"It's going to come down to the narrow line between avoiding a recession and entering a recession. That's the Fed's issue as they finish up their two-day policy meeting today," Turnquist added. All three indexes had a strong start to the year, with the S&P and the Dow witnessing their first gain for January since 2019 as investors returned to markets, which were bruised in the previous year by a hawkish Fed.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc added 8.0% as the semiconductor maker said it expects its business to improve in the second half of the year, propping the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index, which climbed 1.8%. All of the 11 major sectors on the S&P 500 were down, with technology shares falling the least.

Snap Inc tumbled 14.2% after the social media company said it expects current-quarter revenue to decline by as much as 10%. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc dipped 0.1% ahead of reporting fourth-quarter results after the bell.

At 12:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 381.36 points, or 1.12%, at 33,704.68, the S&P 500 was down 25.69 points, or 0.63%, at 4,050.91, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 51.42 points, or 0.44%, at 11,533.13. Dow component Amgen Inc dropped 4.8% as the drugmaker said its fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly, while videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc slumped 12.0% on lowering its annual bookings forecast.

Seventy percent of the 200 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported fourth-quarter earnings have topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts now see earnings of S&P 500 firms declining 2.4% for the quarter, per Refinitiv estimates. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023