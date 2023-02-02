Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump nearly 2% on Meta surge, Fed relief

Align Technology Inc surged 18.2% on its first quarterly results beat in a year, driven by demand for its orthodontic treatments. As many as 70% of the 200 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported fourth-quarter earnings as of Wednesday have topped Wall Street expectations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:40 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump nearly 2% on Meta surge, Fed relief
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Nasdaq futures jumped on Thursday as Meta Platforms surged on rigorous cost controls, while a dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted bets of a softer landing for the U.S. economy.

Meta Platforms Inc jumped 19.1% in premarket trading, after the Facebook-parent announced a new $40 billion share buyback and said it would cut costs in 2023 by $5 billion to between $89 billion and $95 billion. Shares of other growth companies including Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 1.5% and 4.9%. The three companies are slated to report quarterly results after market close.

"It certainly seems that markets are up because earnings for Meta were surprisingly positive," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "Investors are also encouraged by the fact that the Fed is sort of tempting that it's done or close to being done with its rate tightening program."

Wall Street's main indexes got a boost in the previous session as Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease after the U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points. Powell's comments relieved investors that a U.S. recession, which has been widely priced in, will likely be mild.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, highlighting that the labor market's resilience, ahead of nonfarm payroll numbers on Friday. After a bruising 2022, U.S. stock markets have made a strong start to the year, with megacap companies gaining on hopes that the Fed will ease its hawkish monetary policy stance, which in turn could alleviate some pressure off their valuations.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 29.25 points, or 0.71%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 211 points, or 1.7%. Dow S&P 500 futures were weighed down by Honeywell International Inc that fell 3.3% on posting a 28.6% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by supply chain constraints.

Drugmaker and fellow Dow component Merck & Co's, slid 1.2% on a lower-than-expected annual forecast, while Eli Lilly & Co fell 2.4% on missing quarterly revenue estimates. Align Technology Inc surged 18.2% on its first quarterly results beat in a year, driven by demand for its orthodontic treatments.

As many as 70% of the 200 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported fourth-quarter earnings as of Wednesday have topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts now see earnings of S&P 500 firms declining 2.4% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023